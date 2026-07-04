Salman Khan Films Denies Censor Clearance Pending For <i>Maatrubhumi</i>: "Film Not Yet Submitted To CBFC"

A day after reports claimed Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between the Indian Army and Chinese troops, was under process at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Salman Khan Films denied the claims, calling them "entirely baseless".

The production house posted an official statement on Instagram.

It read, "Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless."

"We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only," concluded the note.

What Was Said About Pending Censor Approval For Maatrubhumi

Sources had confirmed to NDTV that Maatrubhumi is currenly under process at the Central Board of Film Certification

"Clearance (from Censor Board) is pending as process underway. It is not on hold," insiders said.

The movie was previously scheduled to hit screens on April 17 ahead of Eid. However, that release date was postponed and it was expected to release in August.

With the latest update, it looks likely the film will miss the August date.

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner. Previously titled Battle of Galwan, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh.

Film Faces Backlash, Title Changed

Even before its release, the film drew criticism from some quarters in China.

After the teaser circulated online, several users on the Chinese social media platform Weibo accused the movie of misrepresenting the events surrounding the Galwan Valley clash.

In January, the Ministry of External Affairs said that issues regarding filmmaking in India are handled by “relevant authorities,” and the MEA has “no role” in this or similar ventures.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked to comment on reports claiming the MEA had “raised objections” to the film depicting the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley six years ago. He said, “We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding filmmaking in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures.”

“The title of the film was recently changed from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi. Changes are being made accordingly. It is likely that the release of the film may be further delayed. It is likely to be released in August around the Independence Day weekend,” sources said.

About Maatrubhumi

The film's teaser was unveiled by the makers on December 27, 2025, marking Salman Khan's 60th birthday.

In the film, Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian troops during the confrontation while enforcing a disengagement agreement at the border.

Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia will also feature in key roles in Maatrubhumi, which has music by Himesh Reshammiya.

ALSO READ | Kala Hiran Producer Claims Film Will Release On "8,000 Screens" Amid Salman Khan Legal Dispute