This <i>Awarapan 2</i> Actor Arrived In Mumbai with Rs 5,000, Sold Insurance Before Becoming A Star At 50

Bollywood has seen several actors rise to fame after years of struggle and unconventional jobs. For many, the road to the big screen is far from glamorous and often involves finding other ways to make a living. Suvinder Vicky has had an unexpected route to stardom. After arriving in Mumbai with Rs 5,000, he sold insurance policies to make ends meet.

He is now making headlines after becoming an overnight sensation with his performance in Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2.

Arrived in Mumbai with Rs 5,000

Suvinder comes from a non-film family in Punjab and developed an interest in cinema at a young age. Determined to pursue acting, he underwent formal training and enrolled in a Master of Arts in Theatre and Television at Punjabi University in Patiala.

Like many aspiring actors, he eventually set his sights on Mumbai with hopes of making a name for himself in the industry. Suvinder recalled earning Rs 5,000 from a theatre play and using the money to travel to Mumbai in pursuit of his acting dreams. However, his savings ran out and he had to return to Punjab within a month. He also remembered a difficult phase in Mumbai when he barely had enough money to afford a meal.

Acting debut

Back in Punjab, Suvinder took on smaller roles in films. He made his acting debut with Des Hoyaa Pardes in 2004 and continued working in Punjabi cinema for nearly a decade before making his Hindi film debut with Udta Punjab. He later appeared in a character role in Akshay Kumar's Kesari.

While these appearances did not bring him widespread recognition, they allowed Suvinder to stay connected to the film industry while continuing to pursue his passion for acting. He kept taking on whatever work came his way as he waited for an opportunity that would give him a bigger platform to showcase his talent.

In an interview with Film Companion, the actor revealed that he sold insurance policies to make ends meet. “Acting isn't like a proper 9-5 job. The trend in our family was always that either you look after the farm or get a regular job. My father fortunately had a regular job and would do as a hobby, so I inherited that passion. Even I tried to do that, without actually wanting to do it, that I do regular work and pursue this as my hobby. I would get anxiety thinking I will have to do something apart from acting," he said.

Breakthrough role

At 50, Suvinder Vicky's career took a dramatic turn with the release of the Netflix series Kohrra. His portrayal of a complex grey character earned widespread appreciation and brought him recognition after years of working in smaller roles. The series proved to be a major turning point for him.

The actor went on to take on a small yet significant role in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where he portrayed the father of Arjun Rampal's character, Major Iqbal. Despite having limited screen time, he managed to make an impression in the star-studded film.

Suvinder was also seen in Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, playing the negative character of SSP Surjit Singh Sugga. The role once again allowed the actor to explore a darker and more intense side of his acting. He is currently seen in Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which has emerged as a major success at the box office. The film marks another significant addition to his growing body of work.

