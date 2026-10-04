<i>The Paradise</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Nani Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore In India, Rs 160 Crore Worldwide

Nani's The Paradise has crossed the Rs 110 crore mark in India as the film enters its second weekend at the box office. The action thriller, directed by Srikanth Odela, has also surpassed Rs 160 crore in worldwide gross collections.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, The Paradise has earned approximately Rs 1.04 crore nett in India on Day 10 so far.

The collection has come from 989 shows, with the film recording an overall occupancy of 23 per cent.

Following the latest numbers, the film's India nett collection stands at Rs 112.04 crore. Its India gross has reached Rs 132.28 crore.

The film has also continued to find an audience in overseas markets. It added approximately Rs 10 lakh to its overseas gross on its second Friday, taking the cumulative overseas collection to Rs 30.95 crore.

With the domestic gross and overseas earnings combined, The Paradise has reached an estimated worldwide gross of Rs 162 crore.

Background

The Paradise marks Nani and Srikanth Odela's second collaboration after their 2023 film Dasara. The latest film features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, while Raghav Juyal makes his Telugu debut with the action thriller.

Mohan Babu plays the antagonist, with Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu appearing in key roles. Keerthy Suresh also makes a special appearance.

The Paradise released in theatres on September 24 across multiple languages.