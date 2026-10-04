<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office within two days of its release.

What's Happening

The Abhishek Pathak directorial, which arrived in theatres on October 2, recorded another strong day of business on Saturday.

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion earned Rs 53.50 crore net in India on Saturday.

The collection was around 13.7 per cent lower than its opening-day earnings.

Despite the dip, the film maintained strong audience turnout, recording 46.1 per cent occupancy across shows on Day 2.

The thriller's two-day India nett collection now stands at Rs 115.50 crore. Its worldwide gross has reached Rs 177.10 crore.

With Sunday expected to bring in higher numbers, the film is on course to cross the Rs 150 crore mark during its opening weekend.

Background

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion serves as the final installment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kamlesh Sawant, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Samvedna Suwalka and Neha Joshi in key roles.

The film released a few months after Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, the Malayalam-language original, which took a different route with its story.

The Hindi franchise began in 2015 with Drishyam, directed by Nishikant Kamat. The film emerged as a major success, leading to Drishyam 2 in 2022. Abhishek Pathak directed the sequel following Kamat's death and has returned to helm the concluding chapter.

With Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, Ajay Devgn reprises his role in what is being positioned as the final chapter of the Hindi franchise. The film has also received praise for the performances of Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat and other members of the cast.