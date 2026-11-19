Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his wife, Subhalakshmi Barooah recently opened up about their interfaith marriage.

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In an interview with SCREEN, the couple spoke about their relationship and how they first met. Amjad revealed that he was drawn to Subhalakshmi after watching her Bharatanatyam performance at a music festival in 1975.

The musician, who was also scheduled to perform at the event, recalled that he was going through a difficult phase in his life at the time.

He admitted that he had struggled with alcohol addiction and a failed first marriage, adding that his "mental state wasn't fine" and he just "wanted to settle down".

Recalling his first impression of Subhalakshmi, he said he felt she was a "godsend".

Amjad also remembered meeting Sathya Sai Baba of Puttaparthi around the same time. He recalled how the spiritual leader had spoken about Subhalakshmi even before the two got married.

"Coincidentally, when I met Sathya Sai Baba of Puttaparthi for the first time, he could read my mind. He said, 'That Assam girl is nice.' So, it was my wish and his command," he said.

Subhalakshmi, however, revealed that she had never imagined marrying the legendary musician. She said, "I never thought I'd marry Khan sahab. I was a great fan of his music. I always found his sense of proportion and presentation very good. With god's grace, our marriage has completed 50 years now. Our basic, common bind was music. That attracted both of us to each other. We cared for each other's art and feelings. It was not just a love affair. It was love for music."

Amjad further explained that their relationship developed gradually rather than being an instance of love at first sight.

Speaking about his wife's importance in his life, he added, "And today, my life is incomplete without her. Her contribution to my and my sons' lives is immense. God bless her with a long life. She not only took care of our home, but also designed all our kurtas. We never went to any designer. We can't do without her."

Subhalakshmi Barooah On Marrying Into Amjad Ali Khan's Family

Subhalakshmi also opened up about the challenges she faced after marrying into a traditional Muslim family in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. A practising Hindu from Assam, she said adjusting to the cultural differences between the two families took time.

She explained that while Amjad had travelled extensively and interacted with people from different backgrounds, the same could not be said about everyone in his family. Recalling her initial days after marriage, she said, "There was so much of difference culturally between our families. Khan sahab was and is a different person because he travelled the world and met many different kinds of people. But my mother-in-law and her family weren't as exposed to life. So much so, it took them a little time to accept a Hindu wife."

However, she added that her straightforward nature helped her build a comfortable equation with her in-laws. "But I think I won the game because of my nature. His elder brother was like my own elder brother. I'd boss them all very badly, I'd say. They'd all listen to me. That's where I also got a little spoilt by his family," she said.

Amjad Ali Khan Says Wife Helped Him Overcome Difficult Phase

Amjad also reflected on how his marriage to Subhalakshmi brought stability and discipline back into his life. Recalling the difficult period before they met, he said, "It was very difficult. Whatever happened was written in my fate,"

He credited his wife for helping him rebuild his life and return to music with renewed focus. He said, "But finding the right partner and companion, and understanding each other, was very crucial. After meeting her, I began working well and gained a discipline which I'd lost. I had to go through a lot of difficulties and situations, but like they say in music, you have to improvise. That's what she helped me did and a new life started thereon."

Subhalakshmi also spoke about the support she extended to her husband through difficult times. Describing their contrasting personalities, she said, "Khan sahab, by nature, is a very soft person. And I'm the exact opposite. I'm very straightforward. I couldn't see anything going wrong in his life. So, that way, my prayers and support for him, musically and personally, was always there. That made his mind stronger to do many things."