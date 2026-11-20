Imran Khan's partner Lekha Washington teased her Instagram followers with a picture featuring herself, Imran and his close friends Kunal Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan today. In the candid picture, Lekha is seen resting her head on Imran's shoulder. Flanked by Hrithik and Kunal Kapoor, Lekha captioned the picture with a catchy one-liner, "Such Beauty, Much Wow." Lekha didn't mention the occasion for the meet-up.

Hrithik, Imran and Kunal were pictured together last year as well. The trio were reunited at the screening of Nila Madhab Panda's Kaun Kitney Paani Mein starring Kunal Kapoor and Radhika Apte last year.

Kunal Kapoor has played Indra Dev in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana which has been running in theatres since November 5. There's no clarity if the trio reunited this time to catch a show of Ramayana or not.

Hrithik joined several prominent international personalities from Hollywood, music and fashion at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala held in Los Angeles on November 7. Among the celebrities in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, BLACKPINK's Rose, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, and aespa member Ningning.

Pictures from the event went viral. Hrithik Roshan was seen posing with Nicole Kidman and Dune director Denis Villeneuve at the event.

Imran Khan recently found himself in a controversy when he was asked to leave India by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for his participation in the Cockroah Janata Party (CJP) protest in Mumbai last month. Imran holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

The Bombay High Court reprimanded Khan for his participation and ordered him to ask for an apology. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on December 7.

Hrithik Roshan, alongside girlfriend Saba Azad, also joined Kunal Kapoor's 49th birthday celebrations in October.