There are stars, and then there is Salman Khan. For decades, the actor's larger-than-life aura, effortless charm and screen presence have made him one of Hindi cinema's most-loved superstars. Whether it is Eid, a birthday or simply a glimpse of Salman outside his Mumbai home, an army of fans gather outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of their Bhaijaan.

Beyond the superstar image lies another side of Salman. The one that those who work with him get to see up close. His Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace co-star, Heera Sohal, has shared her experience working with him. For Heera, Salman's warmth and humility are “unmatched in the industry.”

Heera, who plays the wife of a soldier in Apoorva Lakhia's upcoming film, told Variety India that working with Salman was a “dream come true”.

Heera also recalled a moment when the team Maatrubhumi gathered for a meal and Salman himself prepared and served food to nearly 20 people.

“Can you imagine Salman Khan doing everything for everyone? He made bhel and served almost 20 people himself. He even kept checking whether it was good,” she recalled.

Heera Sohal Says Salman Khan's Humility Left A Lasting Impression

Speaking about what she learnt from Salman on the sets of Maatrubhumi, Heera said his professionalism and ability to notice even the smallest details impressed her.

“What I learned from him is the art of observation. His professionalism is amazing. The aura he carries is something everyone knows about, but he doesn't need to do much on set. Even with long dialogues, he finishes them quickly,” she told Variety India.

She also highlighted the way Salman treats the people around him, saying his approach was “heart-touching”.

“The way he was with people and the way he took care of everyone, I have no words for that. Despite being such a big star, he takes care of the smallest things for his actors and crew. That really inspired me,” Heera added.

Heera added that Salman gifted watches to everyone on set. The estimated cost of each watch is between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 6 lakh. The watches were sourced from Kapoor Watch Company.

A Maatrubhumi crew member also shared pictures on Instagram after receiving the special gift from Salman.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace features Salman Khan alongside Chitrangda Singh. The film explores the lives of army personnel beyond the battlefield.

The film will be released on December 4.