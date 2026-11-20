Ankita Lokhande has taken a walk down memory lane, recalling the overwhelming popularity she and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput enjoyed during their Pavitra Rishta days. The actress remembered a particular incident when she and Sushant were mobbed by fans while travelling in a taxi to visit Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her podcast, Ankita opened up about the phase of her life when Pavitra Rishta came her way. At the time, she was considering quitting acting.

“I can't tell you what the feeling was because it was a very good feeling, mostly because a lot of things were happening in life at that time, and my father had come to take me back home. And that time I got a call from ‘Pavitra Rishta',” Ankita said.

The show, which premiered in 2009, became one of the biggest television successes of its time. Ankita played Archana, while Sushant portrayed Manav. Their on-screen love story was an instant hit. Their off-screen relationship also made them one of television's most talked-about couples.

Remembering just how massive the show's popularity had become, Ankita recalled heading to Lalbaugcha Raja with Sushant and another person. What was supposed to be a simple visit quickly turned chaotic when fans recognised them.

“We were in a taxi and as soon as we reached, we were mobbed by people. Our relationship was so hit that people surrounded us and we didn't know what to do. We were ordinary people. We were just working hard and we didn't know what was happening outside,” she recalled.

For Ankita, the memory remains closely tied to the extraordinary love audiences had for Pavitra Rishta. She said the affection for her character continues even years after the show's run.

“My character Archana still remains in people's hearts. I was in a state of ecstasy. People have given so much love to this show and trust me, I am still as proud of ‘Pavitra Rishta' as I was that day because that show gave me everything. Everything,” she said.

The show ran from 2009 to 2014 and completed 1,424 episodes. Sushant played Manav until 2011, after which Hiten Tejwani took over. Ankita, meanwhile, remained associated with the series throughout its run.

Ankita and Sushant had also dated for several years before ending their relationship in 2016.

In 2011, Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in Mumbai.