Epic Kaiju action bolstered by fabulous VFX and generous servings of human emotion lift Godzilla Minus Zero tantalisingly close to the heights that its predecessor, Godzilla Minus One, scaled in 2023. The film does enough to be deemed a worthy follow-up to a hard act to follow.

The first film conquered the world, mopped up big box-office bucks and landed a Best Visual Effects Academy Award for director Takashi Yamazaki, only the second filmmaker in history after Stanley Kubrick (2001: A Space Odyssey) to win an Oscar in that category.

Godzilla Minus Zero adds up to a great deal as it delivers more of the same without letting any of its monster swings come across as dull and predictable. As one watches the spectacle unfurl its wares across a runtime of two hours and a quarter, you cannot help wondering if there is another Oscar lurking somewhere in here for all the snazzy wizardry.

The kaiju fights between the eponymous beast and another powerful and invincible creature who proves to be more than a match are absolutely terrific, but they do not rob the core of the film of the potential to move the audience at a purely human level.

Godzilla Minus Zero dazzles the eye, piques our curiosity as a bunch of humans strategise with intent to find a way out of a calamity waiting to strike, and, when the action reaches a crescendo, warms the heart with purposeful pauses.

Godzilla Minus Zero keeps the scale, sweep and spirit of the first film intact while seeking to create its own rhythm. It succeeds in pulling back and sustaining our interest even when the tale tends to trail off into territory where it is in danger of tumbling into avoidable excess.

It isn't quite in the imperious league of Godzilla Minus One but, plus or minus a twist here and a tic there, the movie's makers know exactly how to heave their way into narrative zones that are primed to guarantee unalloyed entertainment.

It is 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One. Japan is rebuilding after the havoc wreaked by war and the defeat of Godzilla. It's a painstaking process, and the risk of sliding back into chaos stares everybody in the face.

After having plunged into Minus One, the nation is back at Zero, seeking to claw its way into normalcy. The threat of a Minus still looms large over the city of Matsumoto in the form of King Ghidorah, a monster bent upon destroying anything that blocks his way, be it a city, a community or a concerned cabal plotting his downfall.

Ghidorah is a three-headed monster that has wings and possesses unlimited power to cause devastation with the electrical beams that it shoots from its mouth. It spells existential danger. It is just the kind of Force of Evil that a kaiju epic of this magnitude needs.

Ghidorah ups the ante in a way, and to an extent, that few Godzilla foes have ever done. As he goes on the rampage, human plans seem destined to fail. Godzilla, who completes his regeneration and rises up from the depths of dormancy, is probably the only answer but certainty of outcome is certainly not a part of the equation as the clash unfolds.

That makes the perpetual battle of mankind to stave off the deleterious consequences of its own worst instincts all the more exacting and exciting. The film delivers a magnificently entertaining climax, at the end of which the door is left ajar for a third chapter. And, we do not usually get to say this, that's great news.

Like in Ramayana: Part 1, the release of which delayed the arrival of Godzilla Minus Zero in Indian multiplexes, it is the 'villain' here who calls the shots for the most part. In fact, almost all of the first half of this film belongs to Ghidorah.

Godzilla shows up pretty late in the films and is nearly reduced to a supporting figure in his own film. But that isn't unusual. In many a Godzilla film, we see the titular monster taking his time. The importance of the kaiju is not measured in time but in impact.

Godzilla Minus Zero sees director Takashi Yamazaki, who, like the last time around, handles the visual effects in his element. His efforts at a repeat act pay off on most counts without actually bettering what the first film delivered.

What the screenplay does very well here is accord due importance to the characters, even the secondary ones, creating in the process a narrative canvas that stands on human emotions appreciably accentuated at times to achieve melodramatic intensity.

Former kamikaze pilot Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) has married Noriki (Minami Hamabe), who suffers mutations owing to exposure to Godzilla's cells in an attack by the radioactive lizard monster.

The couple is compelled to part with their adopted daughter Akiko. They let her be raised by neighbour Sumiko Ota (Sakura Ando), who runs an orphanage.

The goodbye scene is heart-rending, and it squeezes out a whole lot of mush. Depending on how much of it one can take, the passage either works or does not. Even if the latter is the case, it leaves no permanent damage.

As King Ghidorah threatens to blow everything away, the director of the Large-Scale Disaster Response Bureau, Kenji Noda (Hidetaka Yoshioka), assembles a team to mount a counter-attack.

The squad includes characters we have seen before: Shiro Mizushima (Yuki Yamada), a young crew member aboard the Shinshei Maru, Seiji Akitsu (Kuranosuke Sasaki), the ship's captain, and Tatsuo Hotta (Miou Tanaka), ex-captain of the destroyer Yukikaze.

These actors have all been here before. They know exactly what the deal is. Understandably, there isn't a single false step from any of them. However, it is one of the new additions to the cast, Min Tanaka (whom we saw in Wim Wenders' Perfect Days), playing biologist and Hiroshima survivor Kanji Murakami, who calls attention to himself.

The actor does a skilful tightrope walk between the scars of his soul and the scares of a world in danger. The balance he strikes sums up the cinematic achievement of Godzilla Plus Zero as a whole.