Made On Just 9% Of <i>Ramayana's</i> Budget, <i>Godzilla Minus Zero</i> Beats Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer At North American Box Office

The global box office has witnessed an interesting clash between two big-budget spectacles, with Japanese monster film Godzilla Minus Zero emerging as the clear winner in North America.

What's Happening

Despite not releasing in South Asia, the film has delivered an impressive opening overseas, outperforming Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend by a significant margin in the US.

According to industry estimates, Godzilla Minus Zero collected $31.6 million at the North American box office between Friday and Sunday, securing the top position.

The film also pushed Cat in the Hat to the second spot. Meanwhile, Ramayana, which secured the widest North American release ever for an Indian film, settled for fifth place with earnings of $8.7 million over the same period.

Including its extended opening weekend, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has collected $12.2 million in North America. A direct comparison of their weekend performances puts Godzilla Minus Zero significantly ahead, with the Japanese production earning approximately 260% more than the Indian epic.

Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana: A Look At The Budget And Box Office Numbers

What makes the box office comparison particularly interesting is the difference in the production budgets of the two films. Godzilla Minus Zero was reportedly made on a budget of $19 million, while Ramayana has an estimated production cost of approximately $210 million.

This means the Japanese creature feature was made on a budget that is less than one-tenth of the reported cost of Ramayana, yet managed to outperform the Indian film in North America.

The worldwide opening weekend numbers, however, tell a slightly different story. Godzilla Minus Zero earned approximately $63 million globally, while Ramayana collected around $55 million (approximately Rs 500 crore) during its four-day opening weekend.

A major share of Ramayana's worldwide earnings came from India, its home market. The film contributed over $30 million, or approximately Rs 290 crore in gross collections, from domestic theatres.

What Is Godzilla Minus Zero About?

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero is set in 1949, as Japan attempts to recover and rebuild following the devastation of World War II. However, the country faces another formidable threat in the form of King Ghidorah, a gigantic three-headed, dragon-like monster.

Godzilla, who was believed to have been defeated in the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One, returns after regenerating through radiation. The creature takes on King Ghidorah, with humans also playing a role in the battle.

The film is produced by Japanese studio Toho and distributed across North America by GKIDS. Its opening has also marked a significant milestone for the franchise.

"This weekend's opening takes the Japanese production to a new level -- it's nearly three times the previous opening in Dec 2023," veteran industry analyst David A. Gross wrote.

More About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The first installment of the planned two-part cinematic adaptation arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. Sony Pictures is handling its international distribution.

While the first part has made a strong start at the Indian box office, the film's second installment is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2028.

