Ronit Roy Reunites With Shweta Tiwari At Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash, Dedicates Cosy Pic To #Prernabajaj Fans

Ronit Roy treated his Instafam to a blockbuster picture featuring himself and his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Shweta Tiwari at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash on Saturday night. In the carousel post, Ronit Roy is seen having a blast with industry friends. He is joined by Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty and Maniesh Paul at the party. But what grabbed the Internet's attention was Ronit's loved-up picture with Shweta Tiwari.

In the picture, Ronit Roy is seen planting a kiss on Shweta Tiwari's cheek. In another, the former hit couple of the television is joined by the OG television mogul Ekta Kapoor.

Ronit also cheekily added that he couldn't have a night-long celebrations as he would be working on Diwali.

"Jyada "about last night" wala huya nahin kyunki Jaldi nikalna Padaa. Kal subah early morning kaam hai! Haan Diwali ke din bhi. Achcha hai na....shubh din pe shubh Samay ka subh istemal. Chalo happy Diwali and good night," Ronit Roy added.

In the post script, he wrote, "First photo especially for #prernabajaj fans."

For context, Shweta Tiwari played Prerna and Ronit Roy the iconic Mr Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's 2001 television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

The show ran for 1,423 episodes on TV, from 2001 to 2008.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas.

A reboot of the show, also titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay, aired on StarPlus from 25 September 2018 to 3 October 2020. However, the reboot couldn't match up to the OG show's popularity.