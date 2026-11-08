Inside Hardik Pandya's <i>Choti</i> Diwali Celebrations With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma And Son Agastya

Hardik Pandya had a blissful Choti Diwali celebrations at his home with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and son Agastya. Hardik shared a series of pictures and videos, letting his fans a sneak-peek into the celebrations. In the video, Hardik and Maheika are seen doing puja rituals. In the other, Agastya is seen putting tilak on his father's forehead. For the festive occasion, the couple are seen twinning in blue.

In the last one year, the couple shared PDA-filled pictures on their respective Instagram handles.

On Hardik's last birthday (2025), the couple celebrated at a beach location.

The carousel also showed the couple washing their car, with Mahieka playfully teasing her boyfriend.

Hardik and Mahieka set the Internet on fire with their cosy pics in the sea.

Hardik's son Agastya made occasional appearances in the post.

Hardik Pandya's Divorce

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in 2020 during the pandemic and announced their separation in July 2024, following months of speculation.

In a statement, the cricketer revealed, "After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together."

He added, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are parents to a son, Agastya, who was born in 2020.