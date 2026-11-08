<i>Ramayana</i> Makers Warn Of Legal Action Against Those Sharing Unauthorised Theatre Clips

The makers of Ramayana Part 1 have issued a strict warning against the unauthorised recording and circulation of footage from the film inside cinema halls.

The team said such videos have been recorded and shared across social media platforms and messaging apps.

In a statement shared on their social media handles, the makers said, "It has come to our attention that unauthorised footage of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is being recorded inside cinema halls and circulated across social media and messaging platforms."

The makers also referred to two orders passed by the Bombay High Court on November 2 and November 6, 2026, in Commercial IP Suit (L) No. 37230 of 2026.

The statement read, "The Hon'ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in Commercial IP Suit (L) No. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing, or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation. Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023, and the IT Act, 2000, and also amounts to contempt of court."

The team has also urged people to refrain from recording or circulating unauthorised footage and delete any such content that has already been posted.

"All persons are strictly directed to refrain from recording, posting, or sharing any such content and to delete anything already posted. Offenders will be reported to the authorities and platforms and will face criminal, civil, and contempt proceedings without further notice. All rights reserved."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The two-part cinematic adaptation also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Part 1 released in theatres on November 5, 2026.

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