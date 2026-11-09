<i>Ramayana</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Film Shoots Past Rs 200 Crore Mark In India

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's big-ticket film, Ramayana, made the most of the Diwali weekend, pushing its domestic total to Rs 238.85 crore within 4 days of its release. Opened with modest numbers on November 5, Ramayana has shown 'exceptional' growth over the weekend. The worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 499.20 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Sunday (November 8), which coincided with the festival of Diwali in India, Ramayana earned a net of Rs 56.15 crore across 21,770 shows, takng its domestic total to Rs 285.20 crore (gross) and Rs 238.85 crore (net) in India as per Sacnilk.

The film collected Rs 45.00 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 214.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 499.20 crore.

On day 4, the Hindi contribution was Rs 36.75 crore from 17,755 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 7.25 crore from 910 shows in Kannada, Rs 6.25 crore from 1,621 shows in Telugu, Rs 3.15 crore from 756 shows in Tamil and Rs 2.75 crore from 728 shows in Malayalam.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday.

On Saturday it minted a net of Rs 69.80 crore in India.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Documenting the film's exceptional growth after a slight fall on Friday, Taran Adarsh wrote, "EXCELLENT SATURDAY... #Ramayana [#Hindi version] bounces back, and this is just the beginning... The film registered higher numbers on Saturday [#ChotiDiwali], comfortably surpassing its opening-day business and recording the biggest day of its run so far.

"Sunday [today] is expected to deliver strong results as well, although business is likely to witness a slowdown during the *evening shows* due to the Lakshmi Puja shubh mahurat."

"The best is yet to come, with the biggest days starting *tomorrow*... #Ramayana is expected to post massive numbers from Monday to Wednesday, as the #Diwali festivities begin," added Adarsh.

Comparison With Adipurush Box Office

Despite receiving severe backlash over its VFX and dialogues, Prabhas's Adipurush (2023) opened its box office with Rs 86.75 crore in India.

While Ramayana couldn't beat its opening day collection, it earned marginally higher than Prabhas's film's day 3 collection in India.

On day 4, Adipurush registered a drastic fall after it minted a net of Rs 16.00 crore across 14,726 shows. On the other hand, Ramayana retained its momentum with minting more than Rs 50 crore on its first Sunday (day 4).

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.