<i>Ramayana</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Film Earns More Than Opening Day With Rs 182 Crore In India

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, earned more on its first Saturday in comparison to its opening day numbers. On day 3, Ramayana minted a net of Rs 69.80 crore in India, pushing its total to Rs 182.70 crore, while the gross stood at Rs 218.25 crore. On Friday, the earnings witnessed a slight drop. However, the Saturday numbers look promising, suggesting a solid Diwali weekend for the film.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 3, the biggest contribution came from the Hindi, adding Rs 53 crore from 19,927 shows to the total as per Sacnilk.

It was followed by Rs 6.30 crore from 907 shows in Kannada, Rs 6.00 crore from 1,586 shows in Telugu and Rs 2.00 crore from 593 shows in Malayalam.

The film collected Rs 60.00 crore on Day 3 overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 157.25 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 375.50 crore.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday.

Taran Adarsh's Analysis

In his Saturday post on Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said why the film's earnings dropped on Friday. He also suggested a push over the weekend.

"Ramayana [#Hindi version] witnesses a decline on Friday, with the pre-Diwali period impacting its business... However, the evening shows registered a better trend than expected.

"The 2-day total, therefore, is exactly on expected lines for anyone who understands the ground realities and dynamics of the film business," he wrote.

"All eyes are now on Saturday [#ChotiDiwali] and Sunday, which are expected to deliver much better numbers... However, business on *Sunday evening* is likely to witness a slowdown due to the Lakshmi Puja shubh mahurat. The business is expected to witness a sharp turnaround from Monday to Wednesday, as the #Diwali festivities begin," he added.

Comparison With Adipurush Box Office

Despite receiving severe backlash over its VFX and dialogues, Prabhas's Adipurush (2023) opened its box office with ₹86.75 crore in India.

While Ramayana couldn't beat its opening day collection, it earned marginally higher than Prabhash's film's day 3 collection in India.

Released in 2023, Adipurush minted Rs 69.10 crore in India, while Ramayana earned Rs 69.80 crore on day 3.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.

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