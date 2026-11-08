New <i>Ramayana</i> In Theatres, OG Ram-Sita Arun Govil And Dipika Chikhlia Reunite For OTT Film

While a new version of Ramayana has arrived in theatres with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the actors who became synonymous with these iconic characters nearly four decades ago are returning to the screen in a completely different avatar.

Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who won millions of hearts as Ram and Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, are reuniting for a new film titled Notice.

Nearly 39 years after their portrayal of the mythological characters, the actors will be seen playing a married couple in the upcoming film, which is set to premiere on OTT.

In Notice, Govil plays an ordinary man who finds himself fighting to protect his ancestral shop from corruption and the growing influence of capitalism.

Chikhlia plays his wife, who supports him through the difficult circumstances as he stands up against the forces threatening their family's legacy.

Directed by Pradeep Gupta, Notice has been written and produced by Aditya Pratap Singh Raghuvanshi. The film also features Pankaj Jha in a key role.

As its title suggests, the story begins with an official notice that puts an ordinary family's future at risk. It follows the couple's fight against a system that threatens to take away something they have spent generations building.

Notice premiered on the WAVES OTT app on November 6, 2026.

The reunion comes at an interesting time, with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, arriving in theatres on November 5.