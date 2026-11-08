Esha Deol And Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Arrive Together For A Diwali Party. Watch

Hema Malini's elder daughter and actor Esha Deol attended a Diwali party on Saturday with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani. The ex-couple posed for the shutterbugs together before heading towards the venue. Clad in a pastel-pink saree, Esha Deol looked festive-ready. Bharat Takhtani chose a beige-coloured bandhgala for the occasion. After divorce in 2024, Esha and Bharat maintained cordial public relationship. Prior to this Diwali appearance, they were seen together on other occasions.

Earlier this year, Bharat joined Esha and her friends over a Sunday lunch. Esha's close friend Smriti Khanna shared an inside picture and wrote, "Fun afternoon & top-tier gossip. Thank you, Esha." She mentioned that they missed friends Rakul Preet Singh, Zayed Khan and Malaika Khan at the gathering.

The post tagged Esha Deol, Jackky Bhagnani, fitness coach Satya, Bharat Takhtani, and Smriti Khanna's actor-husband Gautam Gupta. The friends were seen in their casual best, chilling and relaxing with good vibes.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, on February 7, 2024, called it quits after 12 years of marriage. Their statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout."

During an interview with The Quint, Esha Deol said she has always ensured the changing equation between husband and wife doesn't affect their children's wellbeing.

Esha also emphasised that parents need to portray themselves as a "unit" for the sake of their children.

"For your kids, you have to be a unit. That unit can't break. Maybe the other unit has broken but for your kids, be that one unit. I feel it is very difficult for many but if you try, I think, keep trying. Don't give up on that," she said.

Esha and Bharat are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. While Radhya was born in 2017, they welcomed Miraya in 2019.