'Our Brightest Diwali Yet': Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Reveal Son Vihaan's Face A Day After His First Birthday

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed son Vihaan's face for the world.

Vihaan turned one on November 7, just a day before Diwali. Sharing a joint post, the couple wrote on Instagram, "Our brightest Diwali yet... Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. - Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan."

Interestingly, the Kaushal family was dressed in colour co-ordinated outfits. While Katrina looked gorgeous in a festive yellow salwar suit, Vicky Kaushal chose beige-coloured kurta. Taking a cue from both of the parents, Vihaan wore a yellow waistcoat on a beige-coloured kurta.

Ananya Panday wrote in the comments section, "Oh My God." She shared a series of love emojis with the text.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Oh my God. Happy Diwali beautiful people."

Kiara Advani, who's expecting her second child with Sidharth Malhotra, shared a string of heart emojis in the comments section.

While speaking about watching Katrina experience small moments with their son, Vicky shared, "To just see your wife's happiness in that moment and your child giggling, and you in that moment... You just feel that if you could pause this, you could just live this more... It's just amazing. And I think it makes you incredibly sensitive as a human being."

"Also, at the same time, it makes you incredibly responsible as a human being, and now you have to practice what you preach," Vicky said in a chat shared on Harit Zaveri Jewellers' YouTube Channel.

Calling fatherhood a "magical experience," he added, "You can't quantify change in a sense of how and what has changed, but I can tell you this: it is just such a magical experience; it's a magical feeling that I don't know if there will be enough words to really explain the detail of how you actually feel."

Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son on November 7, 2025, with a simple Instagram post. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

Two months after announcing the birth, in January 2026, the couple revealed his name, Vihaan Kaushal.