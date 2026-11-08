Priyanka Chopra's Diwali Album Is All About Family Time With Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The actor shared a series of pictures on social media, capturing the family's festive moments, her traditional look, and a few candid glimpses from the celebrations.

Priyanka looked gorgeous in a maroon and gold outfit, featuring intricate embellishments. She kept her festive look traditional, while Nick complemented her in a kurta paired with an embroidered jacket.

The pictures offered a peek into the family's celebrations, with candles, flowers and warm lights adding to the festive setting. One photograph captured Priyanka and Nick spending time with Malti, while another showed the actor enjoying some Indian food. She also shared a picture in which she turned around to give fans a closer look at the detailing on her outfit.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Namrata Shirodkar commented, "Happy happy Diwali gorgeous many blessings to the full family."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently announced Ventilator 2 under her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures. The film will bring her back together with filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, who is returning as the writer and director.

The upcoming project is a sequel to the 2016 Marathi film Ventilator, which won the National Film Award. She is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie is directed by SS Rajamouli.