Ayodhya To Sri Lanka, <i>Ramayana</i> Film Locations You Can Visit In Real Life

The release of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has brought the timeless Indian epic back into the spotlight. The two-part adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

While the film itself was shot mainly in Mumbai, several places associated with the Ramayana continue to exist across India and overseas. Here are some real places that travellers can visit today.

Ayodhya

Ayodhya, located on the banks of the sacred Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh, is the starting point of the Ramayana epic. It is the ancient capital of the Kosala Kingdom and the revered birthplace of Lord Rama.

Visitors can explore several sites associated with the epic, including the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex, Hanuman Garhi and Kanak Bhawan.

Also Read: This Gujarat Beach Town Was Once Ayodhya, Lanka And Mithila In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Mithila

In Hindu mythology, Mithila is the ancient kingdom of Raja Janak and the sacred birthplace of Goddess Sita. Spanning across the border of northern Bihar and the Terai plains of Nepal, this region is where Lord Rama broke the massive divine bow of Lord Shiva to win Sita's hand in marriage.

Janaki Mandir

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Janakpur in Nepal is traditionally associated with the ancient kingdom of Mithila. The city is home to the Janaki Mandir, a prominent temple dedicated to Sita.

Chitrakoot

In the Ramayana, Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana spent 11 of their 14 years in exile here. Straddling the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, this forest-covered region is where Bharata came to meet Rama to beg him to return to Ayodhya.

Visitors can explore Ram Ghat, Kamadgiri Hill and Bharat Milap Temple here.

Panchavati

Located on the banks of the Godavari River in Nashik, Maharashtra, this is where Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana built their mud cottage during the final phase of their 14-year exile. It is also where Shurpanakha got her nose cut off and Nashik is believed to have derived its name from this incident.

You can take a tour around the Godavari River, Kalaram Temple and Sita Gufa.

Kishkindha

Located in the boulder-strewn landscape of modern-day Hampi, Karnataka, Kishkindha is the legendary Vanara Kingdom of the Ramayana. Following the abduction of Sita, Lord Rama and Lakshmana travelled south to these rugged hills, where they met Hanuman, formed an alliance with Sugriva and mobilised the Vanara army to prepare for the grand march to Lanka.

Travellers can visit Anjanadri Hill, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Anjanadri Hill

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Rameswaram

Rameswaram is situated on Pamban Island at the southeastern edge of Tamil Nadu. Following the events in Kishkindha, Lord Rama marched his Vanara army to these coastal shores. It is from this historic coastline that the legendary Ram Setu was constructed across the sea to Lanka.

Also Read: Why New Bengaluru-Goa Train Will Be Slowest Vande Bharat In India?

The Ramanathaswamy Temple is the main pilgrimage site here.

Sri Lanka

Ramayana's Lanka is identified today as the breathtaking island nation of Sri Lanka. In the Ramayana, this was the golden kingdom of the demon king Ravana.

Sita Amman Temple

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

For travellers, modern Sri Lanka offers a beautifully preserved Ramayana Trail that winds from the hills of Nuwara Eliya down to dramatic seaside caves and fortress ruins. You can visit Sita Amman Temple in Seetha Eliya, Sita Kotuwa near Gurulupotha, and Ravana Cave near Ella.