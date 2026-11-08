'21 Years Of Wait': Sargun Mehta Reflects On Ravie Dubey's Journey As He Plays Lakshman In <i>Ramayana</i>

Actor Ravie Dubey's portrayal of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 has made the occasion even more special for his wife, actor Sargun Mehta. As the film continues to draw attention, Sargun has shared a heartfelt post celebrating her husband's journey and his achievement. She also offered a glimpse of Ravie as Lakshman, along with behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot.

Sharing the pictures and videos on Instagram, Sargun looked back at the years of hard work and perseverance that led to this moment. She wrote, "Maine kahaa tha iss diwali hamara vanvaas poora hoga, badi. There is a line in the valmiki ramayana that laxman ji says to shri ram. It means: There is no strength greater than resolve. For the one who keeps that spirit alive, nothing is beyond reach."

She went on to reflect on the 21-year journey that brought him here, including the rejections, judgements and challenges he faced along the way. Sargun wrote, "You knew this is in your heart all along. 21 years of WAIT, of highs and lows, of rejections, of judgements, of barriers lost today to your faith and perseverance."

The actor also spoke about how Ravie chose to work on himself during difficult phases rather than let setbacks get the better of him.

She added, "In the worst times also; Kabhi galat bola nahi, kabhi kiya nahi. Har bure din bas aur Tapp kiya. Sat down to get better, learn something new ki jiss din waqt aayega uss din koi bahana nahi chalega."

In another part of her note, Sargun said that Ravie's achievement felt like a personal win for many people and spoke about how his journey had restored her faith in the idea that goodness eventually triumphs.

She wrote, "No matter who i meet and what i see on the internet today, your win feels like a personal win for everyone. Your win gives hope; your win makes me believe that. Achchai ki jeet hoti hai. My heart is so full today as I know ki jo main kehti thi - ki "mera banda rabb hai" ab sab kahenge. I am proud wife have always been but I am also your PROUDEST and BIGGEST FAN for life."

Ending her note on an emotional note, Sargun thanked Ravie for making this Diwali special and wished him continued success. She wrote, "You are my light, badi. May you shine brighter, brightest. Thank you for making this Diwali my brightest ever. RAVIE LEGEND DUBEY."

Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash plays Ravana in the film. The film released in theatres on November 5, 2026.

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