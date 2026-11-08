Did Trump Pick Wrong Dana White For Press Secretary? Internet Is Convinced

The internet thinks Donald Trump's latest hiring decision may have been one giant mix-up. After he offered the White House press secretary's job to UFC boss Dana White, social media users quickly dug up another Dana White and started joking that the president had picked the wrong one.

The theory is entirely internet-driven, but that hasn't stopped it from going viral.

Trump's Announcement

The speculation began on Saturday when Trump announced that he was offering the press secretary's job to Dana White, the president and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and one of his longtime allies.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States. Dana, please take the job!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

White did not directly say whether he would accept the offer. However, the UFC boss later shared a photo, generated using artificial intelligence, showing himself behind the podium in the White House briefing room. The caption read: "On to the next chapter."

Photo Credit: Instagram/@Dana White

He also shared a screenshot of Trump's post announcing that he has been offered the role of White House press secretary.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@Dana White

Then Came The Internet Theory

It didn't take long for social media users to come up with their own theory.

One of the most widely shared posts came from Spencer T Hakimian, founder of New York-based hedge fund Tolou Capital Management, who posted a video about Dana W White, a former Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

In the video, he joked, "I guarantee you 100%, somebody recommended her to Trump and he mistook her for the UFC's Dana White and now we all are in this mess."

'Not That Dana White'

American journalist and podcast host Vitus Spehar, known as V Spehar from the TikTok account UnderTheDeskNews, also joined the conversation.

In an Instagram post, they wrote, "How bad do you think Donald Trump is gonna flip out when he realises that the Dana White being proposed as the next Press Secretary for him is not Dana White, the UFC President."

In the video, Spehar showed an image of Dana W White and described her as a longtime journalist and communications professional who also worked at the Heritage Foundation.

They also noted that she served as Assistant Secretary of Defense under General James Mattis during Trump's first term.

Why People Are Paying Attention

The online reaction comes as the White House is once again looking for a press secretary.

The post has been vacant since October 16, when Katie Zacharia left the job after less than a week.

Zacharia faced scrutiny almost immediately after her first briefing, where she delivered halting remarks praising the president and his administration. Her 14-minute appearance was followed by criticism over claims that she had long described herself as a lawyer despite not having passed a bar exam or holding credentials to practise law.

Her appointment had already caught many observers by surprise. Trump announced her on October 9 as the replacement for Karoline Leavitt, the youngest-ever White House press secretary and a longtime member of Trump's inner circle.

The rapid rise and fall of Zacharia ensured that attention remained fixed on who Trump might choose next, making Dana White's name a talking point online.

The Dana White Trump Actually Named

For now, the Dana White publicly named by Trump, is the UFC president.

White, 57, heads the world's largest mixed martial arts organisation, whose cage-fighting events are broadcast across the globe.

Trump also said he hoped White would bring six UFC fighters into the White House as advisers, "even though some are not from our Country."

Two of the fighters mentioned are Russian, while another is Brazilian.

(With inputs from agencies)