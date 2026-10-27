This Gujarat Beach Town Was Once Ayodhya, Lanka And Mithila In Ramanand Sagar's <i>Ramayan</i>

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan brought Ayodhya, Lanka and Mithila into Indian homes. But much of what we all saw on screen was produced in a small coastal town in Gujarat. Umargam, also known as Umbergaon, became the filming base for the 1987 television series. Today, the town is known for its beaches and film industry, making it an interesting destination for fans of the show.

This Gujarat Town Brought Ramayan To Life

Most of the indoor and outdoor sequences of Ramayan were filmed at Vrindavan Studios in Umargam, in Gujarat's Valsad district, near the Maharashtra border. The production team constructed elaborate sets representing Ayodhya, Lanka, Mithila and Kishkindha. These sets brought the story's ancient cities to life without the production having to travel to separate locations for each kingdom.

The series was regarded as one of the most expensive television productions of its time, with a reported budget of Rs 9 lakh per episode. Its filming history also helps explain why Umargam came to be associated with mythological and historical television.

Yes, Ramayan was not the only television production filmed in Umargam. The town has also been associated with productions like Mahabharat, Shani, Razia Sultan, Chandragupta Maurya, Porus and more.

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Umargam Deserves A Visit

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Umargam may be strongly associated with mythological shows and films, but that's just one facet of the town's identity. The beaches, street food and nearby religious attractions here make it just perfect for a short coastal getaway.

Umargam Beach, also called Umbergaon Beach, is one of the main attractions here, known for its sandy shore, sunsets, lighthouse and fishing harbour. Especially for Ramayan fans, the beaches that were used for some of the show's sea sequences are even more special.

Apart from stunning sea views, a trip to this beach is also an opportunity to try snacks like bhelpuri, panipuri, sevpuri and vada pav.

The surrounding area also has a number of religious and recreational places like Mallinath Jain Tirth, Kalgam Hanuman Temple, Akra Maruti Mandir and Lake, and Maitri Park. If you are spending a full day in the area, these places offer a pleasant break from the beach.

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How To Reach

Umargam lies in Gujarat's Valsad district, close to the Maharashtra border and roughly 150 km from Mumbai by road. If you're coming by road, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is an option, followed by a road journey. Umargam Road railway station serves the town, making a train journey one of the most convenient options.

A one- or two-day visit should give you time to see the main beach, try the local street food and visit a few nearby attractions.

For all of us who remember watching Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Umargam offers a tangible link to the series.