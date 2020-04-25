Reel Life Ram Arun Govil Shares 'Ramayan Ki Yaadein' With Co-Star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala

Arun Govil with Dipika Chikhlia. (courtesy siyaramkijai)

Highlights Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan returned to TV last month

It airs on Doordarshan twice a day

The show clocked 33 years in 2020

We just found a rare photograph of Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, known to fans of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan as Lord Ram and Sita. On Saturday, veteran actor Arun Govil posted a greyscale throwback picture of himself along with his co-star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala. In the photograph, the stars from the golden age, can be seen smiling with all their hearts. He captioned the post: "Ramayan ki yaadein..." In the picture, Dipika Chikhlia can be seen dressed in a saree, while Arun Govil can be seen wearing a white kurta. As of now, Dipika Chikhlia has not reacted to the post, but we would love to see her response.

Take a look at Arun Govil's post here:

A few days ago, Miss Topiwala shared a throwback picture with the entire cast of the show, which spread like wildfire on social media. The caption on the post read: "Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew. Sagar saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ... Barring Ravan, almost all were there. Only when we look back, do we know what all we have left behind. So many of the cast no more. RIP to them all."

Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar,Ramayan first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and the show acquired a cult status over the years. The show also featured Lalita Pawar as Manthra, Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana. The show returned to TV last month and it airs on DD National twice a day.