This Pic Of Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil As Sita And Ram From Ramayan Days Is Eighties Nostalgia

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who famously played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's TV show Ramayan, took a trip down memory lane and fished out a priceless throwback from her throwback treasury. In the blast from the past, Dipika Chikhlia dressed as Sita and her co-star Arun Govil dressed as Ram, can be seen listening to the director's instructions. "Behind the camera," she wrote in her tweet. Ramayan, which aired on Doordarshan for the first time in 1987, was written, directed and produced by Ramanand Sagar. The show, which gained massive popularity, made stars out of Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri, who featured as Lakshman.

Here's what caught Dipika Chikhlia's eye on Flashback Friday:

The 54-year-old actress often shares precious gems from her throwback khazana. Here's one she shared earlier this month as a shout-out to girl power. "Sita ji with her sisters" she captioned her post and added the hashtags #girlpower, #love #spreadhappiness #spreadpositivity. In the picture, can be seen surrounded by her onscreen sisters.

Ahead of that, Dipika Chikhlia made us nostalgic as she shared a major blast from the past, featuring the entire cast of Ramayan except Arvind Trivedi, the actor who played the role of Ravan. "The epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew, Sagar saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ...barring Ravan, almost all were there. Only when we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast are no more ...RIP to them all," she wrote.

Ramayan now airs twice a day on Doordarshan while other shows such as Mahabharat, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi have also returned to TV.