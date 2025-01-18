Dipika Chikhlia Pays Emotional Tribute To <i>Dhartiputra Nandini</i> Co-Star Aman Jaiswal

TV actor Aman Jaiswal died on Friday in Mumbai when a truck collided with his motorbike on Jogeshwari – Vikhroli Link Road in Mumbai. Aman was 23.

Following Aman Jaiswal's sudden death, his Dhartiputra Nandini co-star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala shared a heartfelt tribute by posting an image of the actor. In the picture, Aman is seen looking sharp in a suit.

In her caption, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala wrote, “Aman Jaiswal … the hero of my serial Dhartiputra Nandini met with an accident and is no more. It's shocking and just not believable, so untimely, may his family have the strength to deal with this tragedy. Aman, you will always be remembered with love. May you rest in peace. Om shanti (sic).”

Reacting to the post, Sudhaa Chandran said, “Very sad and shocking news...om shanti.”

After the accident, Aman Jaiswal was rushed to Cama Hospital in Mumbai, where he died of his injuries, according to an official from Amboli police station. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the truck driver, and an investigation is currently underway, the official added.

Coming back to Dhartiputra Nandini, Aman Jaiswal portrayed the role of Akash Bharadwaj in the series. The daily soap aired from August 2023 to October 2024 on Nazara TV. Along with Aman and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, the show featured Shagun Singh, Shriya Tiwari, Seema Anand and Abhi Sharma in pivotal roles.

Dhartiputra Nandini revolves around the journey of Nandini (Shagun Singh), the daughter of a farmer whose love for the land pushes her to overcome numerous challenges. Her path intertwines with Sumitra (Dipika Chikhlia), a matriarch struggling with family issues and seeking support for her grandson, Akash (Aman Jaiswal). Sumitra enlists Nandini's help for Akash, leading to the development of unexpected familial bonds.