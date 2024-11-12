TV Actor Amit Tandon Admits He Cheated On His Wife Ruby: "I Let My Impulses Get The Better Of Me"

Television actor Amit Tandon has made a shocking revelation, that he cheated on his wife Ruby, more than once. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amit Tandon spoke about ups and downs in his marriage. On being asked if he had ever cheated, Amit said, "Yes, I did. Now what do I say. Yes, I have had moments where...I am thinking of how to put it respectfully but this has no respect. I let my impulses get the better of me. In that moment, I let parts of my past carry forward. Obviously, kuch waqt to usko kuch pata bhi nahin tha (for some time she had no idea). But eventually, when she got to know, it destroyed her."

Getting candid about his infidelity, Amit said, "It creates a crack in your relationship, and sometimes it can't be repaired. It just keeps on growing. Fast forwarding, we had a child thinking that bacha hone se sab theek ho jayega (a kid can fix everything). It doesn't."

Amit married Ruby, a dermatologist, in 2007. They are parents to a daughter, Jinaya. Amit and Ruby separated in 2017 but eventually reconciled in 2019. Amit Tandon began his career as a contestant on Indian Idol 1, back in 2004. He made his acting debut in Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai. He also appeared in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Saath Nibhana Saathiya. He rose to fame after playing Dr Abhimanyu in Dill Mill Gayye. Amit was last seen in the 2018 TV show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

