John Abraham's Shout Out To Mammootty For Playing A "Gay Politician": "Malayalam Film Industry Is Brave"

Bollywood actor and producer John Abraham has expressed his deep admiration for Malayalam cinema and its leading stars. In an Idea Exchange session with The Indian Express, John shared his interest in producing films inspired by the Malayalam film industry and praised veteran actors Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Speaking about the kind of cinema he wants to back, John said, "That industry is very brave. So, I think as of today, the best films in the country come from the Malayalam film industry. If you ask who my favourite actor is, I would say Mohanlal by light years. I love Meryl Streep also."

He also commended Mammootty for taking on a bold role in Kaathal - The Core. "You look at Mammootty playing a politician and you find out in the film that he is gay. I mean, it's brave for that man to do a film like that," John said, calling himself a huge fan of the actor.

John revealed that he has set up a writer's room in Kerala with the aim of developing content rooted in Malayalam cinema. "I thought maybe I could borrow from some of their ideas. So, what I did was set up a writer's room in Kerala. Let's generate ideas out of there and see films that could be made nationally or only in Malayalam. I want to produce more Malayalam films because it's the right time, they are fantastic. But, I also want to produce other films," he said.

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in the political thriller The Diplomat. His next film, Tehran, will release directly on ZEE5 on August 14.

