Rohit Shetty On Rakesh Maria Biopic: "We've Cast 580 Actors, No Film Has Shown This"

Mumbai's top police officers, former commissioners and senior cops who shaped some of the most defining chapters of the city's crime history came together for the launch of Rakesh Maria's second book, 'When It All Began'.

The event turned star-studded with Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Nana Patekar, Mahesh Bhatt and Boney Kapoor in attendance, each sharing personal anecdotes about the former Mumbai Police Commissioner.

But the biggest headline of the evening came courtesy Rohit Shetty, who revealed that he already holds the rights to adapt both of Rakesh Maria's books into films.

The moment arrived when Nana Patekar joked on stage that filmmakers would now "fight for the copyright" of Maria's new book.

Rohit Shetty instantly responded from the audience, "I already have it," sending the hall into laughter. Later, taking the mic, Rohit confirmed that not only does he own the rights to this new book, but he had earlier acquired the rights to Maria's first 'Let Me Say It Now'.

Rohit also revealed that shooting for the biopic is already underway, with John Abraham playing Rakesh Maria. Calling it "an honour," Rohit said he shares a "cosmic connection" with Maria, someone he has known since childhood.

He spoke about the sheer scale and detail involved in adapting Maria's life to screen, admitting that they have cast nearly 580 actors because the book mentions every single constable, inspector, hawala operator and officer involved in major cases across decades.

One of the most ambitious portions of the biopic is the recreation of the 26/11 attacks from inside the Mumbai Police control room.

"In four hours, there were 1300 calls. So many officers were on field, which no film has shown," Rohit said, adding that the film will finally bring to light the unseen police response Maria documented so meticulously.

In a lighter moment, Rohit revealed a lesser-known detail from Maria's career - his juniors had a code name for him: "Mari Biscuit." "I think you should take sponsorship from them," he joked, sparking laughter across the room.

Post the event, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Rakesh Maria said he has complete faith in Rohit Shetty's vision. He added that he does not interfere in the making of the biopic because he fully trusts what Rohit and John Abraham are creating together. "I don't have to see into anything. I trust them completely," he told NDTV, emphasising the comfort and confidence he has in the team adapting his life to screen.

As the evening wrapped, one thing became clear: Rohit Shetty isn't just inspired by Rakesh Maria's extraordinary journey - he is committed to bringing it to the big screen with authenticity, scale and the rights to both books firmly in hand.