John Abraham On Working With Male Co-Stars Amid Criticism: 'I Am Comfortable Around Guys, Even Kissed Abhishek'

John Abraham has opened up about the challenges he has faced since entering the film industry in 2003. Speaking at the SCREEN Masterclass, the actor reflected on being an outsider, dealing with constant criticism, and building meaningful professional relationships.

John Abraham Reveals How He Was Criticised

During his interaction, John spoke honestly about the scrutiny he has faced throughout his career.

"I have probably been criticised the most in this industry, from the time I started. When I came in 2003, there were no outsiders. Before that, only Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar (entered the film industry). The amount of criticism I have gone through, nobody else has faced that in my time," he said.

He further explained how he chose to stay focused despite the negativity around him.

John added, "For me, it was simple. I was like a horse with blinkers. I could only see in front, and didn't expect. I have never had a publicist. I don't go out there to feed stories in the media; it could make me vulnerable as well, but I think people know my integrity and where I come from."

Finding Strength In The Industry

John also reflected on how he navigated the industry while working alongside stronger and more established contemporaries. Instead of viewing them as rivals, he chose to see them as collaborators.

"The best way is to train your mind to know that you are not competing but complementing. I get along way better with my male co-stars. I have worked with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Abhishek Bachchan," he said.

The actor added with humour, "I have even kissed Abhishek. They look at me as someone who complements their process, and I look at them the same way. For me, I am not competitive in that space; I am very comfortable around guys, and that beauty shows in the film."

On the professional front, John will reportedly be seen playing Duryodhana in Arun Gopalan's modern interpretation of the Mahabharata.

