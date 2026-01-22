Rimi Sen Says <i>Dhoom</i> Co-Star John Abram Didn't Know Acting: "He Knew His Limitations"

Rimi Sen, who shared screen space with John Abraham in the 2000 hit Dhoom, called the actor "intelligent" for hiding his acting inability so cleverly. Rimi, who has successfully transitioned to the real estate business in Dubai after quitting acting, cited Abraham as an example for people who know their limitations.

What Rimi Said About John Abraham

In a conversation with Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, Rimi Sen said, "A human being focuses on their positive points, but if someone knows their limitations—this is my problem—and works on them, that person goes a long way. The prime example is John Abraham. In the beginning of his career, he was a model and didn't know how to act. People used to talk, but he didn't say anything."

"He picked roles where he looked proper and didn't have to act much—mostly action films. He did things that made him look good, so people couldn't question what he was doing. He was a very intelligent actor, I must say. Then, when he gained popularity and people started recognising him, dheere dheere karte karte, insaan acting seekh hi jaata hai (you learn acting slowly)," she shared.

John Abraham began his career as a model before making his acting debut in Jism (2003).

"You gain experience in front of the camera after a while. After that, he took up roles that gave him a chance to act. He was strategically correct and knew his limitations. I know him personally, and I feel he is a very intelligent actor. He became a businessman, entered production, and even gave hit films with credibility," Rimi credited Abraham for honing his skills over the years.

Rimi's Ventures In Dubai

During the same conversation, Rimi shared how welcoming Dubai has been and why she chose it over Mumbai.

"Dubai is very welcoming, which is why 95% of the population here consists of expatriates and the rest are Emiratis. Dubai has welcomed everyone warmly—there are mosques here, there are temples too. They think about everyone, and the city's major focus is on making people's lives better, easier, and more comfortable."

Rimi Sen has acted in films like Hungama, Dhoom, Golmaal, Phir Hera Pheri, Johnny Gaddar, and many more.