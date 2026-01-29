Viral: John Abraham's New Clean-Shaven Look Leaves Internet Shocked

John Abraham has left the Internet buzzing with his recent clean-shaven look. Social media users say the actor is hardly recognisable, as the pictures went viral.

In the pictures, John Abraham looks leaner with his salt-and-pepper hair; he flashes a smile as he poses with his team members.

Internet Reactions

One person wrote, "Long hair needed, full Dhoom 1 look."

Another user commented, "Omg did he dye his hair blonde?!"

Some fans were disappointed, saying, "Kya lagta tha bandha aj kya ho gaya hai, Dhoom 1 mein kya solid tha."

When John Abraham Spoke About His Early "Eye-Candy" Image

It was Steven Spielberg's 1993 Holocaust drama Schindler's List that inspired John Abraham to pursue a career in cinema. After featuring in several music videos and modelling assignments, he entered the industry in the early 2000s.

And when that happened, it was all about Jism, the Bollywood actor-producer said, tongue firmly in cheek, referring to his 2003 debut film, an erotic thriller.

"It was all about the body (then). And I didn't shy away from it. There's a huge audience that appreciates that. And I love it. But it was also very important for me to make a point. So Kabul Express, New York, Madras Cafe and The Diplomat-these relevant films started coming in. But once I became a producer, I've gone full out," John Abraham told PTI in an interview.

But how did he manage to break out of his early eye-candy image?

"You can't break your image by doing 40 interviews and saying 'I want to break that image'. My work speaks for what I'm doing. When people talk to you, you understand what you're about from the way they speak with you," he added.

Barely nine years after debuting with Jism, John Abraham kickstarted his journey as a producer with 2012's sleeper hit and National Award-winning Vicky Donor, which also marked the first feature film for Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam.

Since then, he has backed films such as Madras Cafe, Batla House and Attack, and several others-many of which he acted in too.

John Abraham was last seen in The Diplomat and Tehran in 2025. As per reports, he next has Force 3 and Rohit Shetty's action film based on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. The actor is yet to make an official confirmation.

