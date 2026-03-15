Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Send Birthday Love To Anand Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been in the spotlight ever since they got married last month in a private ceremony in Udaipur. Their wedding quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year. Recently, they once again caught fans' attention when they shared heartfelt birthday wishes for Anand Deverakonda.

Vijay shared a couple of pictures and a video of Anand on his Instagram stories.

One of the images featured Anand posing with Rashmika. In the caption, Vijay wrote, "Happy birthday to my boyyy. He has been by my side since the day he was born and I feel so blessed and lucky to have a brother @ananddeverakonda. You are our favourite boy and we all watch everything you do with pride and joy. I love you."

Rashmika also shared a sweet birthday wish for her brother-in-law on her Instagram stories. Sharing a picture that featured the duo dressed in matching orange t-shirts, the actress wrote, "Anandaaaaa..happy happy happieshhtttttt birthdaaaaayyyy to youuuu!! You are away shooting and we miss you but we hope your work is going well. Oh, oh, apparently we were calling out to the fish while this photo was taken, Vijju said. May we always be crazy enough to be calling out to the fish like this @ananddeverakonda."

Another video captured them dancing together. The side note read, "And may we always be dancing like this @ananddeverakonda."

Earlier, Anand posted a video on Instagram showing his brother Vijay, sister-in-law Rashmika, and a group of friends dancing together. Vijay was seen dressed in a colourful shirt paired with white trousers, while Rashmika wore printed shorts with a casual shirt. The group danced to Sancharame, a song from Anand Deverakonda's upcoming film Epic. Read the full story here.

Vijay and Rashmika got married on February 26 at the ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Days later, the couple hosted a wedding reception in Hyderabad for their industry friends and colleagues.

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