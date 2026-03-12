Watch: Anand Deverakonda's "Chaotic" Dance Video With Vijay And Rashmika Goes Viral

Anand Deverakonda shared a glimpse of a joyful family moment on social media on Wednesday, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. He posted a video on Instagram showing his brother Vijay, sister-in-law Rashmika Mandanna, and a group of friends enjoying a dance together.

About Anand Deverakonda's Latest Video

The video, shot on a scenic lawn, shows Anand dancing with Vijay and Rashmika. Several friends also join in, fostering a lively and relaxed atmosphere.

In the clip, Vijay is dressed in a colourful shirt paired with white trousers, while Rashmika is seen wearing shorts and a casual shirt. Anand and the others appear to be celebrating freely as they dance to Sancharame, a song from Anand Deverakonda's upcoming film Epic.

Anand captioned the post, "It looks chaotic, but we were really happy in the moment, listening to Sancharame. And what could bring more joy than traveling and dancing alongside those you love?"

Adding a part of the lyrics, he wrote, "Sancharame ento baagunnadi. Dheenanta anandam emunnadi. Sancharame entho baagunnadi..."

Anand's Emotional Post After Vijay-Rashmika's Wedding

Anand Deverakonda also penned an emotional note for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika following their wedding on February 26 in Udaipur.

Taking to Instagram, Anand shared a photograph of himself hugging the newlyweds. Alongside it, he wrote, "There were so many times when fans would shout, 'Vadina, ela unaru?' and I never quite knew how to react. Today, my brother is married, and I've gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together!"

The word "Vadina" means sister-in-law in Telugu.



