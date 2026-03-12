Baroda Royal Says Vijay Deverakonda's Sangeet Look Same As Sayajirao Gaekwad's 1919 Style

Vijay Deverakonda recently got married to the love of his life, Rashmika Mandanna, in Udaipur. The couple tied the knot in dual Telugu and Kodava ceremonies. Throughout the wedding festivities, the groom turned heads with a series of striking traditional looks, but it was his sangeet ensemble that truly set the tone for the celebrations.

Styled by Ami Patel, Vijay wore a custom Torani ensemble that took over 4,000 hours of artisanal labour to complete. He paired royal-blue satin bottoms with a V-neck shirt. The actor layered the outfit with a front-open sherwani featuring silver hand embroidery. Vijay further leaned into a regal aesthetic by adding a dramatic sky-blue silk cape to the look. He accessorised the ensemble with a stunning emerald necklace.

Baroda Royal Compares Vijay Deverakonda's Sangeet Look With Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad's 1919 Style

Fashion enthusiasts were quick to notice the resemblance between Vijay's cape and a distinctive sky-blue cloak worn by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the former ruler of Baroda. The similarity sparked conversations online when Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Maharani of Baroda, pointed it out in her recent Instagram post.

Sharing a few pictures of Sayajirao Gaekwad III and Vijay Deverakonda in their regal capes, Radhikaraje wrote, "South Star Vijay Deverakonda @thedeverakonda is being hailed as one of the best dressed bride grooms of recent years, honouring his heritage, swishing in and out of Dhotis and Veshtis, channelling ‘Mythology Core' with a generous drizzle of Southern sass. Fabulously styled by @stylebyami in an array of designers ranging from Anamika Khanna to Jade and Torani, what piqued my interest was the sky blue silk cloak by @falgunishanepeacockindia."

According to Radhikaraje, Vijay Devarakonda's cape was reminiscent of a cloak worn by Maharaja Sayajirao in 1919 when he received the Most Exalted Order of the Star of India, an order of chivalry bestowed by the British Empire. He later wore the same cape in 1930 during the celebrations marking his 60-year reign.

The royal also shared an old image from the Maharaja's visit to Delhi. "Flashback to 1911 when the Maharaja had arrived at the Delhi Durbar to greet the Emperor and Empress of India dressed in the simplest garment of a plain, unembellished angarkha, his reluctance and diffidence more than apparent as he twirled his walking stick, curtly nodded at them and then swirled away," she added.

Coming back to the blue cloak, Sayajirao is seen in this robe of imperial symbolism only twice. According to Radhikaraje, it was a perfect camouflage for his deep commitment to and support for the Indian Nationalist Movement, a lesson learnt from 1911.

