"Don't Talk About Me": What Abhinav Kashyap Told Brother Anurag On Salman Khan Feud

The Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan fight is as old as Dabangg, a little over 15 years. The filmmaker has claimed that he had a horrible experience during the production and promotions of Dabangg, which was also his directorial debut.

The common factor between Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan is director Anurag Kashyap, who is the Dabangg filmmaker's elder brother. In 2023, Anurag Kashyap claimed that he was originally supposed to direct Tere Naam but was fired from the job as he didn't want lead star Salman Khan to shave his chest.

Anurag Kashyap's brother Abhinav Kashyap has time and again attacked Salman Khan and his family claiming they sabotaged his career. Salman Khan, in a rare move, addressed Abhinav Kashyap's allegations without even naming him while working on Bigg Boss 19.

Last year, in an interview, Abhinav Kashyap said that Anurag Kashyap wasn't fired from Tere Naam, he quit because Salman Khan "misbehaved" with his brother. Ahead of the release of Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi, Salman Khan had wished the director all the best for the film, which made Abhinav Kashyap see red.

All this while, Anurag Kashyap had maintained silence on the fight between Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan. However, in a new interview, Anurag Kashyap finally shared his stance on the controversy.

"I know exactly what is happening, but I don't want to make any comment on it. Simply because a long time back he had asked me not to talk about him. And being a brother and I love him, I also understand in the sense a lot of things have been said. And there is also, I think, the case that he (Abhinav Kashyap) has lost. Yes, a defamation case. Which is already there," the Kennedy director told Mid-Day.

"But I can't say anything publicly about it. I can say whatever I want about myself. But he is a brother, and he has said very simply and clearly that I should not talk about him," he added.

Before this interview, it was back in 2020 when Anurag Kashyap spoke about the controversy and it was via X.

"For the media calling me and people who want to ask, treat this as my statement. 'More than two years ago, Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it's not my place to comment on anything he says or does'. Thank You," he wrote at the time.

Anurag Kashyap's next project is Dacoit, a Telugu-Hindi movie. Also starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film is slated to be released in theatres on April 10.

