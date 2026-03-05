Salman Khan's Clean-Shaven Look Goes Viral, Fans Claim Pics Are from <i>Battle Of Galwan</i> Sets

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently filming his upcoming project Battle of Galwan. New behind-the-scenes photographs which fans say are from the film's sets, show the actor sporting a clean-shaven look and posing cheerfully with members of the crew.

Details

The pictures began circulating online on Wednesday. In one of them, Salman is seen standing beside a crew member covered in Holi colours. Another image shows him surrounded by young actors dressed in military-style uniforms for the shoot. The group stood close for a photograph, smiling widely as they posed with the star.

While most of the cast were in costume, Salman chose a more relaxed outfit. In one picture, he wore a simple T-shirt, and in another, he appeared in a black shirt. Take a look at the post here:

About Battle of Galwan

The film features Salman Khan in the lead role, with Chitrangada Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Abhilash Chaudhary in supporting roles.

Speaking earlier to the Press Trust of India (PTI), Salman said the project has been especially demanding. Calling the film "physically demanding", he said, "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that."

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.



