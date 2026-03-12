Ex-Malayalam Child Actor Harimurali Found Dead At Kerala Home

Harimurali, former child actor known for Malayalam movies such as Rasikan, Annan Thampi, and Madambi, was found dead at his home in Payyannur, Kerala.

He was 27, according to reports.

After featuring in around 50 films as a child artist, Harimurali was active in the film industry as a VFX artist.

The body is at the Payyannur Baby Memorial Hospital morgue.

Harimurali had worked with top Malayalam stars in his heyday as a popular child actor. The former actor co-starred with Malalayam superstar Mammootty in 2008's Annan Thampi, whereas he worked with Dileep in Rasikan, which was released in 2004.

Harimurali's filmography also includes Malayalam films Ulakam Chuttum Valiban, Don, and Pattanathil Bhootham. He also featured in the 2015 film Amar Akbar Anthony, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

More details about Harimurali's death are awaited.