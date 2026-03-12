<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> To Release On March 19, <i>Dhurandhar</i> Releases Again Tomorrow

The makers of the upcoming film Dhurandhar The Revenge are bringing the franchise back to theatres ahead of its release.

What's Happening

According to the makers, the original film will be screened across around 500 theatres globally.

Around 250 screens in India will begin showing the film from March 12, while another 250 international screens will start screenings from March 13.

The move gives fans a chance to revisit the story on the big screen just days before the sequel arrives.

In North America alone, the movie is expected to return to nearly 185 screens.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings

Meanwhile, advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2's March 18 premiere show have already begun. According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has sold over 411,182 tickets across India for the early screenings.

The advance sales have generated Rs 21.4 crore so far, while the total rises to Rs 26.53 crore when blocked seats are included.

Most of the ticket sales have come from the Hindi version, which has sold 3,81,735 tickets so far. The Tamil version follows with 17,633 tickets, while the remaining numbers come from other language versions.

Bookings for the official release day, March 19, have not opened yet.

Region-wise, the National Capital Region has led the advance sales with Rs 4.87 crore, followed by Mumbai with Rs 4.69 crore and Bengaluru with Rs 3.55 crore.

Among states and territories, Maharashtra has recorded the highest collections at Rs 6.74 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 3.95 crore and Hyderabad with Rs 1.94 crore.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala have also reported notable sales with Rs 1.47 crore and Rs 63.36 lakh, respectively.

Background

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-action thriller is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, with additional production by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Yami Gautam in key roles.

The sequel will release worldwide on March 19, 2026, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas around the festive period of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and just ahead of Eid.