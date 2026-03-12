<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Advance Bookings: Ranveer Singh's Film Sells Tickets Worth Rs 26.53 Crore For Paid Preview

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has already set an all-time record for Indian movies on global platforms. The Ranveer Singh starrer has surpassed many box office records with glittering numbers and even etched its place in Netflix's Global Top 10 for six consecutive weeks. Now, movie buffs are going wild for the second instalment of the Dhurandhar franchise, and the advance bookings are living proof of the same.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also stars Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Yami Gautam in key roles.

The second instalment of the spy thriller has already sold over 411,182 tickets in India for the premiere shows scheduled on March 18 — a day before the film's official release, according to a report by Sacnilk. The project has minted Rs 21.4 crore through advance sales. With blocked seats included, the figure rises to Rs 26.53 crore.

The highest sales were witnessed in Hindi, with 3,81,735 tickets sold so far, followed by Tamil at 17,633 and other languages.

The bookings for March 19 have not started yet.

The top-grossing regions for the film's pre-sales include the National Capital Region (NCR) with Rs 4.87 crore, Mumbai with Rs 4.69 crore, and Bengaluru with Rs 3.55 crore. Across all versions of the movie, Maharashtra leads with Rs 6.74 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 3.95 crore, and Hyderabad with Rs 1.94 crore, as per the same report. Tamil Nadu and Kerala also show strong bookings with Rs 1.47 crore and Rs 63.36 lakh, respectively, followed by other regions.

Talking about the movie's high-octane trailer, the makers and stars have undoubtedly set a benchmark for Indian cinema. The 3-minute 25-second video not only went viral on social media within seconds of its release, but fans also went berserk with their enthusiasm to watch the movie.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Advance Bookings

Pawan Kalyan's movie, releasing on the same date (March 19) as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to give tough competition. Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie has also crossed the $80K (approximately Rs 73,84,596) mark nine days before the premiere, reported Sacnilk.

Besides Pawan Kalyan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, among others.