"Real <i>Dhurandhar</i> Couple": Internet Goes Gaga Over Yami Gautam's Birthday Post For Husband Aditya Dhar

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar turned 43 on Thursday, March 12, and the occasion was marked with a sweet post from his wife, actor Yami Gautam. Taking to social media, Yami shared two pics, expressing her love and admiration for the director through a warm note.

Yami Gautam's Birthday Post for Aditya Dhar

Sharing the pictures with Aditya, Yami wrote, "If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me...To my one & only, Aditya !!! Happy Birthday, love."

The post went viral as soon as it was shared online. One user wrote, "Real dhurandhar couple," while another commented, "happy birthday to Bollywood Spy Universe game changer." Other comments read, "Happiest birthday to this magician. Aditya Dhar sir," "Happy birthday legend! Thanks for blessing us with the best film of all time," "Happiest birthday to the pride of nation."

Talking about Aditya's professional front, following the massive success of Dhurandhar, the director is now gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2, with just one week left for its theatrical release.

Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film is set to hit theatres on March 19. This time, the sequel will not be limited to a Hindi release, as Dhurandhar 2 will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

More About Dhurandhar 2

Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar introduced audiences to a tense, two-part espionage saga centred on an Indian spy operating undercover in Karachi. The narrative followed an intelligence operative infiltrating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror outfit threatening India's security.

Dhurandhar 2 continues that arc, with Hamza Ali Mazari - an undercover Indian agent - now firmly embedded within Pakistan's underworld. The trailer expands the world of covert operatives while shifting towards a more personal conflict for the protagonist, Jaskirat Singh Rangi/Hamza Ali Mazari, portrayed by Ranveer Singh.

The propulsive background score once again stands out as Ranveer appears in a fiercer and more dangerous avatar, driven by rage and vengeance. The film features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The sequel picks up directly from the first film's cliffhanger, tracing Hamza's rise in Karachi's Lyari and his pursuit of ISI agent Major Iqbal.



