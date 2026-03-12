From <i>Uri</i> Love Story To <i>Dhurandhar</i> Couple, The Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam Relationship

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam have one of the most low-key yet admired relationships in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, the couple have kept their personal life largely private, while occasionally sharing small glimpses of their journey together. As Aditya Dhar celebrates his 43rd birthday today (March 12), fans are also excited about his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, headlined by Ranveer Singh.

Interestingly, Yami Gautam is reportedly set to appear in a cameo in the film. Their professional and personal lives have crossed paths several times, starting with the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Here is a look at the relationship timeline of Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam.

How Their Story Began

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam first grew close while working on the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film marked Aditya Dhar's directorial debut and featured Yami Gautam as an undercover RAW agent.

During the film's promotions, the two started interacting more often. What began as simple conversations slowly turned into a strong friendship.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Yami Gautam once shared how their bond started during that phase. She said, “I'd say the start was during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike. That's when we started talking,” adding, “I wouldn't call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship.”

The Small Gesture That Won Yami Gautam's Heart

Sometimes, small gestures make the biggest impression. For Yami Gautam, one such moment happened during the filming of Uri. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the actress recalled an incident that stayed with her. She said, "Here's a man who is a rarity in today's time. That was my first instinct."

She also recalled a moment from the film's set. Yami was sitting on the floor and eating when the hairstylist told Aditya about it. Soon after, he offered her his director's chair. It was a simple act, but it left a lasting impression on the actress.

No Dramatic Proposal

Unlike many celebrity love stories, Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam did not have a big or dramatic proposal moment. The actress spoke about this in December last year. According to Yami, their decision to get married happened naturally.

She told Humans of Bombay, "There was no 'I am going to propose to you' kind of moment or anything filmy. We just knew that we really wanted to get married."

A Simple And Intimate Wedding

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam got married on June 4, 2021. The wedding took place in Yami's hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

The ceremony was intentionally kept small and private. Only close family members attended the celebration. Talking about the wedding, Yami Gautam once explained that they preferred a simple ceremony surrounded by nature and family.

She told Humans of Bombay, "I would have loved to get married the same way-just a few family members, everybody's blessings, and nature around us. We wanted to make it more about rituals than anything else. We love our traditions, our Hindu culture. Each and everything that is said at that time has a meaning."

The Pregnancy Announcement

In early 2024, the couple shared another happy update with fans. The news came during the trailer launch of Yami Gautam's film Article 370.

During the event, Aditya Dhar was seen helping his wife onto the stage and later confirmed that the couple were expecting their first child.

He said, "My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby."

Yami Gautam also spoke about the support she received during the journey. She said, "If you ask me about motherhood, I really don't know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, and Lokesh bhaiya (brother-in-law) and everybody."

Welcoming Their Son Vedavid

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam announced the arrival of their son Vedavid in May 2024. They shared the news through a joint social media post. Instead of posting a photo of the baby, the couple chose to share an illustration of Lord Krishna holding a baby boy.

The text on the image read, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. Please shower him with all your kind blessing and love. Warm regards Yami & Aditya."

Keeping Their Son Away From The Spotlight

Even though they are public figures, Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam have chosen to keep their son away from media attention.

While promoting her Netflix film Dhoom Dhaam, Yami Gautam spoke about this decision in an interview with News18.

She explained that they want their child to have a normal and happy childhood. The actress said, "You won't see him. I mean, that's a very personal choice which Aditya and I have taken. I think a child deserves a childhood which every other child needs to have. It has a psychological impact and we want him to just enjoy this life, to enjoy this blessing."

With work and family going hand in hand, Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam continue to keep their relationship simple and full of warmth.



Also Read: "Real Dhurandhar Couple": Internet Goes Gaga Over Yami Gautam's Birthday Post For Husband Aditya Dhar