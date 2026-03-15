Oscars 2026: When And Where To Watch The 98th Academy Awards Live In India

Hollywood's biggest night is here as the 98th Academy Awards prepare to celebrate the finest achievements in global cinema. Organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the ceremony honours outstanding performances in acting, directing, writing, and several technical categories.

When To Watch The Oscars 2026 In India?

The Oscars 2026 are happening tonight, March 15, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Due to the time difference, Indian viewers will get to witness the glamour and excitement in the early hours of Monday, March 16. The live broadcast in India kicks off at 4:30 AM IST, starting with the star-studded red carpet arrivals followed by the prestigious awards ceremony.

Where To Watch The Oscars 2026?

If you're in India and want to watch the Oscars 2026 in action, you've got a couple of options to catch the live ceremony. JioHotstar will stream it live from 4:30 AM IST on March 16, while Star Movies will broadcast it live at the same time. Both platforms will cover the red carpet glamour and the awards ceremony.

If you can't catch it live, JioHotstar will have it available on demand post-broadcast. Star Movies will air a repeat telecast at 9 PM on March 16. So, you can catch up on the best moments at your convenience.

Key Nominees

The 98th Academy Awards nominations are led by the horror-action film Sinners, which made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations. Trailing closely is the action-thriller One Battle After Another with 13 nods, followed by Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, and Sentimental Value, each receiving nine nominations.

Michael B Jordan for Sinners and Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme are coming out as the top contenders in the Best Actor category. Other nominees include Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

Jessie Buckley for Hamnet is the widely-cited frontrunner in the Best Actress category. She is nominated alongside Emma Stone for Bugonia, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, and Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.

The event is to be hosted by popular comedian and television host Conan O'Brien.

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