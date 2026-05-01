An Unseen Glimpse Of Allu Arjun's 44th Birthday Celebrations With Family. Courtesy, Wife Sneha Reddy

South star Allu Arjun rang in his 44th birthday on April 8 with a private celebration with his family. Fans got an exclusive glimpse of the festivities thanks to his wife, Sneha Reddy, who shared a sneak peek into the birthday bash in her latest Instagram post.

A video featured Allu Arjun blowing out candles on several birthday cakes in the presence of his loved ones. He kept it simple by wearing a simple black T-shirt and denim jeans.

Sneha also shared pictures from her daily life with her family and kids. In the caption, she wrote, "Little April joys."

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy with his upcoming project, Raaka. On his birthday, the actor unveiled the first-look poster of the film, where he was seen sporting a devilish avatar.

The image featured Allu Arjun wearing prosthetic makeup, implying an older age. His kohl-rimmed eyes and the big claw emerging from his woollen clothing suggested he would be playing an intimidating character. Read the full story here.

Raaka marks Allu Arjun's first project with director Atlee. The actor is reportedly set to portray four different roles in the film. He will reportedly play a grandfather, a father and two sons. There is also speculation that the plot may explore the concept of two parallel universes. However, the makers have not officially confirmed any of these details.

Deepika Padukone also has a key role in Raaka. As per Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun is likely to be paid about Rs 175 crore for Raaka, along with a backend agreement that gives him 15% of the profits. Meanwhile, Atlee is set to charge Rs 100 crore for the movie. The report adds that the film's total budget is Rs 800 crore, with roughly Rs 200 crore earmarked for production and Rs 250 crore for VFX.