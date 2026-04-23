Is Allu Arjun Paying Rs 16 Lakh A Month Rent For Sea-Facing Juhu Home? His Father Reacts

Rumours are rife that Allu Arjun might shift his base to Mumbai for the shooting of Atlee's film Raaka and Lokesh Kanagaraj's untitled film.

A Mumbai-based portal claimed that Allu Arjun has rented a swanky five-bedroom apartment in Mumbai's upscale Juhu area.

Reacting to the news, his father Allu Aravind said that Hyderabad is his "home."

Allu Aravind told Deccan Chronicle, "No. Since his current film is being shot in Mumbai, it may appear that way. But Hyderabad is where Allu's heart and home are. His children study there, and all his loved ones are based in Hyderabad. Why would he move to Mumbai?"

Allu Aravind's clarification comes after a Mid-Day report claimed that Allu Arjun has rented a luxurious sea-facing five-bedroom apartment on Juhu Tara Road.

The report claims that the actor is shelling out ₹16 lakh per month as rent and has signed a three-year lease.

It states that the actor wanted a beach-facing property for his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their two children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

The actor reportedly wants to spend time with his children during their holidays, as they study in Hyderabad.

The report also reveals that the apartment is spread across 6,000 square feet and comes with a plunge pool and four car parking spaces.

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to move into a grand new residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, along with his family. The luxurious property, spread across nearly 4,000 square yards, is valued at approximately ₹100 crore. The Pushpa star is also expected to host a lavish housewarming ceremony for his family and friends this year.

Work

The sci-fi action drama, produced by Sun Pictures, was officially announced on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday in April. This marks the first collaboration between the actor and Atlee. Earlier this month, the first look and the title of the film were unveiled.

According to Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun is expected to earn around ₹175 crore for Raaka, along with a backend deal giving him a 15% stake in the profits. Atlee, on the other hand, will charge ₹100 crore for the movie. The report also mentions that the overall budget for the film is ₹800 crore, with around ₹200 crore allocated for production and ₹250 crore for VFX.