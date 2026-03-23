Prakash Raj's Cryptic Post After Allu Arjun, Ram Charan Praised <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "Signs Of Obligations Are Spreading South Too"

Amid the Dhurandhar 2 wave, Prakash Raj seemed to take a different route. He shared a cryptic video on X and responded to an X post talking about Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Vijay Deverakonda's praise for the film.

In the first X post, Prakash Raj shared a video showing the radio playing the iconic song "Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar" from Hum Dono (1961), featuring Dev Anand and Sadhana. He wrote in the caption: "Me .. Bahut Door from #Dhurandhar ....are you #justasking."

Replying to an X post that read, "Dhurandhar 2 has been praised so far by Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu. Any Bollywood star tweeted kya??", Prakash Raj gave a crisp yet powerful reply: "Signs of Obligations are spreading South too... #justasking."

Signs of Obligations are spreading South too .. #justasking https://t.co/iB01E1sp7K — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 19, 2026

SS Rajamouli And Other Stars From The South Lead The Bandwagon

After the paid previews, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR heaped huge praise on Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga.

Topping the chart was SS Rajamouli, who shared his views on X on Saturday.

I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.

The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it's the emotional stakes that really ground it.



The writing manages to weave plot twists that… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2026

He wrote, "I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless.... But it's the emotional stakes that really ground it."

He continued, "The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame."

The director added, "@RanveerOfficial, what a performance man... The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerised us both as Hamza and Jaskirat. @ActorMadhavan garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours."

Allu Arjun wrote, "Just watched #Dhurandhar2. Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. So proud to have a brilliant and versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire! @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show rocker. An Indian story... International swag! Jai Hind."

On Wednesday, Vijay Deverakonda watched a special show of Dhurandhar: The Revenge at Allu Cinemas. Ahead of the release, he shared a powerful message, "Tomorrow onwards-something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. 4 words: 'Bharat Maata ki JAI!' Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.