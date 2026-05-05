How Gaurav Gera's 'Darling Darling' Dialogue Was Crafted For Aditya Dhar's <i>Dhurandhar</i>

Gaurav Gera has been receiving widespread praise for his performance as Aalam in Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Amid the films' strong response, Gera has been sharing behind-the-scenes insights that have further caught the audience's attention.

Details

The actor recently spoke about his now-popular dialogue "Darling Darling", which has gone viral among fans. In Dhurandhar, the line is heard during the film's opening sequences, where Gaurav's character Aalam repeatedly says, "Darling darling dil kyu toda? Peelo, peelo, aalam doodh soda" as a coded way to identify himself. The phrase serves as a signal for Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, helping him recognise that it is Aalam on the other end.

Now, Gaurav Gera revealed that it was developed during discussions with director Aditya Dhar.

Aditya Dhar suggested multiple variations of the line before the final version was locked in during filming. The director's inputs ultimately shaped the dialogue that audiences now strongly associate with Aalam's character.

Sharing the backstory on social media, Gera wrote, "People often ask me who came up with " Darling Darling Dil Kyu Toda " .. @adityadharfilms Did .. These were the options sent to me by Dhar Saab.. to learn before we shoot .. but at shoot we did " Darling Darling " ... which one do u think is the best."

See the post here:

Talking about Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film has scripted history at the global box office, emerging as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The spy-action entertainer now stands just behind Aamir Khan's Dangal while surpassing the long-standing benchmark set by S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.



Also Read: Javed Akhtar On Dhurandhar Being Labelled A 'Propaganda' Film: "The Task Of Every Filmmaker Is To Present The Truth"