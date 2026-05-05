Singer Swarnalatha Congratulates TVK Chief Vijay On Big Political Win With His Wedding Pic With Sankgeetha

Thalapathy Vijay made a solid mark with his debut electoral win with his new party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on May 4. Amid a sea of congratulatory messages, one wish that stood out was from singer Swarnalatha. The singer, who was present at Vijay's wedding to Sankgeetha, shared a wedding picture to congratulate the man of the moment on his big political victory.

A fan account dedicated to the singer shared the picture with a simple caption: “Congratulations, Sir.”

Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce in December 2025, which became public on February 27 this year.

The Chengalpattu Family Court has postponed Vijay and Sankgeetha's divorce hearing to June 15.

Vijay, Trisha, and Sankgeetha's Relationship Dynamics

Following the divorce announcement, Trisha and Vijay arrived in the same car and made a joint entry at producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on March 5, triggering intense speculation about their relationship status on social media.

On May 4, Trisha arrived at Vijay's Chennai residence while counting showed a clear lead for Vijay. The actress also gave a thumbs-up sign to the paparazzi from inside the car.

Vijay and Trisha are one of Kollywood's hit pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they proved the appeal of the onscreen pair time and again.

After a 15-year gap, the pair reunited on screen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Going by the internet buzz, Vijay and Trisha have often been linked on social media in recent months. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the ongoing speculation.

Vijay and Sankgeetha's Relationship

Vijay and Sankgeetha had an interfaith marriage on August 25, 1999, in Chennai. Vijay, who is Christian, and Sankgeetha, who is Hindu, exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

A year later, they welcomed their first child, a son named Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000. Their daughter, Divya Saasha, was born in 2005.

Despite being married to one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, Sankgeetha largely stayed away from the limelight.

Meanewhile, Vijay is expected to meet party functionaries and candidates who won the Assembly polls today.

Party insiders remain confident of securing outside support. They point to possible backing from parties currently aligned with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), including the Congress, which won five seats; the Communist Party of India (CPI); the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)); and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which won two seats each.