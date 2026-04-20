Vijay And Wife Sankgeetha's Divorce Hearing Pushed To June 15, Couple To Attend Via Video Call

The Chengalpattu Family Court has pushed Vijay and Sankgeetha's divorce hearing to June 15.

Vijay's legal team requested that he be allowed to attend the next hearing through video conferencing, and the court approved this request.

Sankgeetha's side did not raise any objections to this arrangement. She will also appear via video conferencing on June 15.

The case was originally listed for hearing today at the Chengalpattu Family Court. It was first heard on February 26, after Sankgeetha filed it, and was postponed to April 20 before being adjourned again.

About The Divorce Case

Sankgeetha filed for divorce in December 2025.

In the filing, she accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship with an actress. She has also alleged that he subjected her to "persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion". According to PTI, she said that if required, she would implead the actress as a second respondent in the case.

Sankgeetha has also sought dissolution of the marriage along with the right of residence at her matrimonial home and permanent alimony from Vijay.

Vijay And Sankgeetha's Relationship

Vijay and Sankgeetha had an interfaith marriage on August 25, 1999, in Chennai. Vijay, who is Christian, and Sankgeetha, who is Hindu, exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

A year later, they welcomed their first child, a son named Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000. Their daughter Divya Saasha was born in 2005.

Despite being married to one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, Sankgeetha largely stayed away from the limelight.

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