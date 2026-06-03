Kushboo Sundar Invites Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay To Daughter's Wedding. See Pics

Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar, along with her family, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at his residence to invite him to her daughter Avantika's wedding. Kushboo Sundar, her husband Sundar C, daughters Avantika and Anandita, and the son‑in‑law‑to‑be Shravan Sreenivasan met the Chief Minister and extended the invitation.

"A truly special and memorable day for our family as we met my dearest brother, our Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri @actorvijay avl, at his residence and extended the invitation for our daughter's wedding with Shri Shravan Sreenivasan.

"Seeing him always fills our hearts with pride and happiness. The children were absolutely thrilled and couldn't take their eyes off him.

"Despite his demanding schedule, he welcomed us with the same warmth, affection, and beautiful smile that we have always cherished. Thank you, my brother, for your precious time, love, and blessings. It means more than words can express. Love you always," Kushboo Sundar wrote in her Instagram post.

A couple of days earlier, Kushboo and her family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to extend the invitation.

"We had the honor of meeting the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji, in Delhi today. My husband, Mr. Sundar C, and I extended an invitation for our daughter's upcoming wedding to Mr. Shravan Sreenivasan.

"The Prime Minister graciously blessed the couple, and we are truly grateful for his time amidst his busy schedule. We feel extremely indebted and humbled. Thank you, Pradhan Mantri ji," she wrote.

After Vijay was elected Chief Minister in a thumping victory, Kushboo wished him well in his new role.

She wrote: "Heartiest congratulations to my brother @actorvijay and his entire team of #TVK on the spectacular win in Tamil Nadu. God bless you today and always. Now looking forward to seeing you lead, truly as the #JanaNayagan."

As the single largest party, TVK formed the new government in Tamil Nadu with support from other parties after crossing the majority mark.